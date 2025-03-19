PM extends greetings on occasion of Nowruz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz in Pakistan and around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his heartfelt greetings to all those celebrating Nowruz in Pakistan and around the world.

Nowruz is a symbol of the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Nowruz.

He said it was a time to express gratitude for the countless blessings bestowed upon humanity and to share hopes and wishes for the new year.

On this joyful occasion, I am especially grateful to our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, particularly those from the Parsi community, who have played an important role in the development and progress of Pakistan, he remarked.

Nowruz marks the beginning of the Iranian New Year, a time to welcome the new year with new hopes and aspirations.

"Let us all come together today and make this Nowruz a day to promote unity, foster inclusion, and enhance regional and cultural harmony, while working to eliminate mutual differences," PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

