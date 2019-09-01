PM extends greetings on Uzbek Independence Day

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday extended greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the 28th independence day of their country celebrated on September 1.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan and myself, I extend our warm wishes to the president and the people of Uzbekistan on their 28th independence day," the prime minister said in a tweet.