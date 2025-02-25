Open Menu

PM Extends Greetings To Kuwaiti Leadership, People On National Day, Liberation Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM

PM extends greetings to Kuwaiti leadership, people on National Day, Liberation Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, conveyed in a message his warm greetings to the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait.

"On this auspicious occasion, we join the Kuwaiti nation in celebrating their proud history and their courage and valour through challenging times for preserving their freedom against foreign aggression," he remarked.

He said that the Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations were anchored in the shared history, faith and culture as both countries always stood by each other through thick and thin.

"I look forward to working closely with the leadership of Kuwait to elevate our relations to new heights, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and strive for regional peace and prosperity," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

