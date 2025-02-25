PM Extends Greetings To Kuwaiti Leadership, People On National Day, Liberation Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 06:18 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day.
The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, conveyed in a message his warm greetings to the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait.
"On this auspicious occasion, we join the Kuwaiti nation in celebrating their proud history and their courage and valour through challenging times for preserving their freedom against foreign aggression," he remarked.
He said that the Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations were anchored in the shared history, faith and culture as both countries always stood by each other through thick and thin.
"I look forward to working closely with the leadership of Kuwait to elevate our relations to new heights, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and strive for regional peace and prosperity," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.
Recent Stories
Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order
Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded
SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears
Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..
NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building
Police, pharmacy ink MOU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights4 minutes ago
-
122 PTI activists file assurance certificates to IHC in line of Nov 26 protest21 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur21 minutes ago
-
Five-Day Polio eradication campaign begins30 minutes ago
-
Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in clean energy8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt collects over Rs710bn through e-Pay Punjab31 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott judicial proceedings against kidnapping of Qaizar Miankhel31 minutes ago
-
NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building8 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Rwanda visits USKT31 minutes ago
-
Annual blood group checking & donor registration camp held at UoS31 minutes ago
-
Police, pharmacy ink MOU2 minutes ago