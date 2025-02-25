Open Menu

PM Extends Greetings To Kuwaiti Leadership, People On National Day, Liberation Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 06:18 PM

PM extends greetings to Kuwaiti leadership, people on National Day, Liberation Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Kuwait as the country celebrates National Day and Liberation Day.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, conveyed in a message his warm greetings to the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait.

"On this auspicious occasion, we join the Kuwaiti nation in celebrating their proud history and their courage and valour through challenging times for preserving their freedom against foreign aggression," he remarked.

He said that the Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations were anchored in the shared history, faith and culture as both countries always stood by each other through thick and thin.

"I look forward to working closely with the leadership of Kuwait to elevate our relations to new heights, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and strive for regional peace and prosperity," Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

Recent Stories

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED11 ..

Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing to set up AED110 million factory in KEZAD

6 minutes ago
 IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues

few seconds
 CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, ..

CM Surveillance Directorate chief briefed on law, order

4 minutes ago
 Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commer ..

Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arriv ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Au ..

Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local governme ..

Governor Kundi vows to advocate for local government rights

4 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded

4 minutes ago
 SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attra ..

SRTI Park, Italian Institutions sign pact to attract investments

21 minutes ago
 S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook ..

S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears

8 minutes ago
 Experts call for policy coherence, innovative fina ..

Experts call for policy coherence, innovative financing to attract investment in ..

8 minutes ago
 NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration ..

NSPP, PIPS sign MoU to foster mutual collaboration and enhance capacity building

8 minutes ago
 Police, pharmacy ink MOU

Police, pharmacy ink MOU

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan