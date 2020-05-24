UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Extends Special Eid Greetings To Kashmiris; Admires Their Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

PM extends special Eid greetings to Kashmiris; admires their struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday extended special Eid greetings to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing subjugation by the Indian occupation forces.

"Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister had also advised the nation to observe this Eid in a "different manner from the usual celebratory style.

" "First, let us think of and pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy and all those who have lost their lives to COVID19," he said.

Moreover, he asked the people to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19.

"The disease is with us and social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation," he remarked.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Holidays Jammu May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

2 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.