PM Extends Stay In London For One Day: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PM extends stay in London for one day: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended his stay in London by one day for consultations on important political and national issues on the instructions of Quaid Pakistan Muslim League- N, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister would now leave for home on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had gone to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

