PM extends well wishes for ailing King Charles III

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday extended well wishes to King Charles III of Britain, joining hands with the people of the Commonwealth in praying for the monarch's complete health and full recovery.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan join the people of the Commonwealth in wishing His Majesty King Charles III complete health and full recovery," the prime minister wrote on X.

He said King Charles' resilience and courage in confronting cancer was a source of strength to millions of concerned Commonwealth citizens around the globe.

In a recent statement, Buckingham Palace had said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”