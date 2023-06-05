PM, Fazlur Rehman discuss upcoming budget, political situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

In the meeting, they discussed the upcoming budget for fiscal 2023-24 as well as the overall political situation in the country, a PM Office press release said.