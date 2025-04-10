PM, Federal Minister for Railways praised for restarting services of Khushal Khan Khattak train

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Former Senior Vice President and Member Executive Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has thanked Prime Minister, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi for restarting the services of Khushal Khan Khattak Express Train from April 25, next.
In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Chairman Standing Committee of SCCI on Railway and Dry port, said it’s a good news that a unique and historic train of Pakistan Railways, Khushal Khan Khattak Express, is once again going to run on its journey from April 25.
Zia also appreciated Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi over his efforts to make the railway active and dynamic and to bring it out of deficit.
This is the only express train that connects important cities like Larkana, Dadu, Kot Addu, Layyah, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan directly to Karachi and Peshawar.
It has full economy class, comfortable seats for passengers for long journeys, Zia added.
The total distance of this train is 1,512 km while the duration is about 34 hours and 15 minutes. Khushal Khan Khattak Express was suspended in March 2020 due to the Corona epidemic and floods.
After a long gap of five years, Khushal Khan Khattak Express is going to be restored in its full glory. Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also the Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said that some black sheep in Pakistan Railways and a certain lobby conspired to thwart cargo and passenger trains from Peshawar and succeeded in their goal.
He asked the Federal Minister for Railways to take strict action against these black sheep in the department and immediately take steps to run special trains and passenger trains for export cargo trains, goods trains and GITA (goods in transit to Afghanistan) from Peshawar.
