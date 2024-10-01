PM Felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune On Re-election As Algeria President
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 09:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election as the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
The prime minister wrote on his X timeline that he looked forward to continue working closely with him to strengthen Pakistan-Algeria ties in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in trade and investment.
According to the media reports quoting the country's electoral authority ANIE, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for a five-year term with almost 95 percent of the vote.
In the electoral contest, he defeated Abdelaali Hassani, who won 3.17 percent of the votes, and Youcef Aouchiche, who won 2.16 percent votes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles death of DPM Ishaq Dar's elder brother38 minutes ago
-
DG Health clarifies report about emergence of Polio case8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy conduct bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III10 hours ago
-
Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery10 hours ago
-
Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives10 hours ago
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer10 hours ago
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions10 hours ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong10 hours ago
-
Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues10 hours ago
-
PM's UNGA address true reflection of Pakistani, Kashmiris, Muslim Ummah's aspirations11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK11 hours ago
-
Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS11 hours ago