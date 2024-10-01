Open Menu

PM Felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune On Re-election As Algeria President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 09:00 AM

PM felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune on re-election as Algeria president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election as the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The prime minister wrote on his X timeline that he looked forward to continue working closely with him to strengthen Pakistan-Algeria ties in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in trade and investment.

According to the media reports quoting the country's electoral authority ANIE, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for a five-year term with almost 95 percent of the vote.

In the electoral contest, he defeated Abdelaali Hassani, who won 3.17 percent of the votes, and Youcef Aouchiche, who won 2.16 percent votes.

