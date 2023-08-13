Open Menu

PM Felicitates Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar On His Appointment As Caretaker PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PM felicitates Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expressed the confidence that he would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar's name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that the continuity of such process would be maintained.

The prime minister said ensuring progress, prosperity and economic stability were critical for the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set up.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Progress Sunday Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

11 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

16 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

16 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

16 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

16 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan