PM felicitates Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister and expressed the confidence that he would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

The prime minister said that trust reposed by all parties in Kakar's name proved their proper choice as the upcoming caretaker PM was an educated person and patriot.

He said that under a constitutional process, they agreed upon the name of a suitable person and thanked former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz for holding a consultation in this regard, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the last 16 months, they had struggled to bring economic stability in the country, he said hoping that the continuity of such process would be maintained.

The prime minister said ensuring progress, prosperity and economic stability were critical for the progress and development of the nation.

He also prayed for the success of his caretaker successor and the upcoming caretaker set up.