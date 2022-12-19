PM felicitates Argentina on winning FIFA Football World Cup, Qatar for organzing mega event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday felicitated Argentina for winning the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he also congratulated Qatar for successfully holding the FIFA's mega football event.

"What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC ?? … Messi's Argentina. Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event…Upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for me."