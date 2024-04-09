PM Felicitates As Gilani Elected Senate Chairman, Syedal Khan As Deputy
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syedal Khan Nasir on their election as the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate respectively.
Expressing good wishes for them, the prime minister said their election manifested the continuation of the democratic process.
He expressed the hope that both the newly elected chairman and deputy chairman would play their role for the supremacy of the constitution and the national development as well as in the legislation aimed at public welfare.
The role of the Senate is key to strengthening the federating units and the democratic values.
