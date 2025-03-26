Open Menu

PM Felicitates Belarusian President On Commencement Of His 7th Term In Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

PM felicitates Belarusian President on commencement of his 7th term in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his warm felicitations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus on the commencement of his 7th term in office.

The prime minister wrote on his official X wall to felicitate the Belarusian President on assuming his charge at office.

He expressed his desire to continue working with him (President Lukashenko) to further strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment, for the prosperity, progress and well-being of both the nations.

