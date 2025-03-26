PM Felicitates Belarusian President On Commencement Of His 7th Term In Office
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his warm felicitations to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus on the commencement of his 7th term in office.
The prime minister wrote on his official X wall to felicitate the Belarusian President on assuming his charge at office.
He expressed his desire to continue working with him (President Lukashenko) to further strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment, for the prosperity, progress and well-being of both the nations.
Recent Stories
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions
Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on ..
Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry visits PNSC’s performance5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Belarusian President on commencement of his 7th term in office5 minutes ago
-
Joint Check post to be established in Attock at cost of Rs 1 billion15 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities15 minutes ago
-
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident24 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered25 minutes ago
-
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on CPEC45 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..2 hours ago
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue2 hours ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor2 hours ago