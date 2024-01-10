Open Menu

PM Felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay On His Party's Victory In Polls

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 07:12 PM

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday felicitated Tshering Tobgay on the victory of his People’s Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday felicitated Tshering Tobgay on the victory of his People’s Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

Tshering Tobgay, also the former prime minister of Bhutan, is likely to return on the PM's position after his party won 30 seats in the 47-member parliament, according to the media reports.

"Looking forward to greater cooperation between Pakistan and Bhutan under his leadership," the prime minister wrote on X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Parliament Bhutan Media

Recent Stories

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

2 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

2 minutes ago
 T20 women cricket tournament concludes

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

2 minutes ago
 HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

39 seconds ago
 Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

29 seconds ago
 FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about id ..

FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about identity theft

11 minutes ago
China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused ..

China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused by Palestinian-Israel conflic ..

30 seconds ago
 Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj ..

Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj bookings

32 seconds ago
 PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s e ..

PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s economic progress

11 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya Express gets premium dining car

Bahauddin Zakariya Express gets premium dining car

34 seconds ago
 Tribunal allows Dr Yasmin to contest election from ..

Tribunal allows Dr Yasmin to contest election from NA-130

35 seconds ago
 Current situation in country better than 2008, 201 ..

Current situation in country better than 2008, 2013 elections period: Solangi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan