Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday felicitated Tshering Tobgay on the victory of his People’s Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday felicitated Tshering Tobgay on the victory of his People’s Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

Tshering Tobgay, also the former prime minister of Bhutan, is likely to return on the PM's position after his party won 30 seats in the 47-member parliament, according to the media reports.

"Looking forward to greater cooperation between Pakistan and Bhutan under his leadership," the prime minister wrote on X.