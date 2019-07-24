(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on assuming the office of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In his tweet, the prime minister said, "Congratulations Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP on your election as Conservative Party Leader & on assuming PM's Office.

"He also expressed his confidence that under Johnson's leadership not only the UK and its people would prosper, but the bilateral relations between UK and Pakistan would also flourish.

"I am confident that under your leadership not only the UK & its people will prosper but our bilateral relations will also flourish. I look forward to working with you," he further posted.