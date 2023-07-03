Open Menu

PM Felicitates Business Community, Nation On Unprecedented Surge Of PSX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PM felicitates business community, nation on unprecedented surge of PSX

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated the business community and the nation on the unprecedented surge of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX).

He said as a result of the staff-level agreement and a $3 billion standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the trust of investors and the business community was rapidly reviving.

After Pakistan's agreement with the IMF, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a surge of 5.38%, or 2,231 points on Monday. The psx benchmark rose to 43,684 points in the opening session.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, Shehbaz Sharif said the government's continued struggle and prudent policies had started bearing fruits as signs of the country's economic revival were rising.

We are resuming the journey of economic development and a decline in the inflation rate from the point where Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had left.

Thank God, the country has been put on the path of development again, he said adding that after severe disappointments, a new sun of hope is rising again.

Praying to Allah Almighty for further successes on the economic front, the prime minister said the seeds of Pakistan's development had started taking root as a result of the government's sincere efforts, honesty and truth.

He said the government once again had embarked upon Qauid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's vision of construction, development and people's welfare.

He said just as between 2013 and 2018 the PML-N government succeeded to free Pakistan from the energy crisis, terrorism and other problems, bringing economic development, it would bring Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity with the same spirit.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to continue the journey of economic stability and national development with the same direction, spirit and struggle.

"Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, just as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was launched, the economy revived, the inflation rate kept at around 4%, the growth rate brought to 6.1% and the policy rate was kept at 6%, we are coming back again to same journey of development," he added.

He said now the development process in all sectors including agriculture, Information Technology and industry would be expedited. Then, he said the inflation would subside and youth would be empowered by providing them with employment and business opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Technology Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Energy Crisis Agriculture CPEC Same Pakistan Stock Exchange 2018 God All From Government Agreement Industry Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

34 minutes ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

3 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

13 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

16 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan