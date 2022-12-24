UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 09:14 PM

PM felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a message on the occasion of Christmas to be celebrated on December 25, the PM said that Christmas gave a message of universal love, brotherhood, tolerance, and sacrifices and these values played a crucial role in putting a society on the path of development.

He said Hazrat Isa (AS) was a panacea for the sorrow of humans and spread God's message to the whole humanity.

"Hazrat Isa (AS) made better the worldly life and hereafter of humanity and his moral teachings and guidance were a beacon of light for everyone, " the PM said.

He underlined the need for following the values of compassion, love, tolerance, and brotherhood in the 21st century to strengthen the moral fabric of humanity.

He pointed out that across the world in the last few decades, a wave of religious intolerance had intensified and the humans needed to follow the message of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance to stop this negative trend.

The nations would have to make the message of love of Hazrat Isa (AS), their guiding light, to eradicate hate and create a peaceful world.

He said history was a witness that the Christian community in Pakistan played a positive role in every walk of life, including in defence, judiciary, and education. The PM hailed the community for rendering significant contributions to the progress and development of the country.

He said the sacrifices of the Christian community for the integrity and solidarity of Pakistan were unforgettable.

"In the Pakistan of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah every person has complete religious freedom and the Constitution of Pakistan gives a special protection to the minorities," he asserted.

The minorities were not only given equal rights but had complete liberty to worship according to their religion and their religious places were protected, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was passing through a difficult period of history and the whole nation should unite and work day and night for the progress and prosperity of the country.

"This country belongs to us all, and on the occasion of Christmas, let us pledge to make Pakistan an example of religious tolerance, brotherhood, and peace and play our role to take it out of difficulties. Long live Pakistan," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Century Prime Minister World Education Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Progress December Moral God Christian All Love

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

1 minute ago
 Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadl ..

Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadly Fire - Investigative Committ ..

2 minutes ago
 PM reviews solar energy projects

PM reviews solar energy projects

2 minutes ago
 Jamad-us-Sani crescent sighted

Jamad-us-Sani crescent sighted

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between ..

Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between Japan, Central Asia - Foreign ..

11 minutes ago
 Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA M ..

Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA Malik Asad Sikandar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.