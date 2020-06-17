UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Felicitates D-8 Member States On 23rd Anniversary, Reiterates Commitment To Its Goals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM felicitates D-8 member states on 23rd anniversary, reiterates commitment to its goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the warmest felicitations to the peoples of member states of D-8 organization on its 23rd anniversary and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to its vision and objectives.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's full support and cooperation in further advancing the shared goals in all areas of the common endeavours.

The prime minister, in a message on the organization's 23rd anniversary shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on her twitter account, highlighted the need for accelerating the pace of progress and forging a stronger partnership to realize its full potential.

Imran Khan, in the context of COVID-9 pandemic, emphasised the need to work together and confront the challenges in a holistic manner to save lives and regenerate economies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented global health and economic crises. I believe that with extended cooperation, and by upholding the core values of the organization, we can effectively deal with the effects of the pandemic," the prime minister maintained.

"The D 8, representing over one billion population with combined GDP (gross domestic product) of US$ 4 trillion, has tremendous potential.

While progress has been achieved in several areas, it is important to further accelerate the process and forge a strong partnership in vital areas, especially the intra-D-8 trade," the prime minister said.

He added that with enhanced solidarity and practical cooperation, they would emerge more stronger and resilient.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been an active member of the D-8 from the outset. As chair of the D-8, Pakistan played an important role towards realization of its vision. The Islamabad summit 2012 had adopted two landmark documents ie, its charter and the global vision. Pakistan also supported the D-8's initiatives and was ready to share its expertise in combating the pandemic, he added.

Meeting in Istanbul, 23 years ago, eight major developing countries laid the foundation of the organization which had achieved certain milestones in major priority areas. "It is gratifying that the organization has since made significant contribution to promoting solidarity and strengthening cooperation among the brotherly nations, " the prime minister said. \867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Twitter Progress Istanbul All From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.