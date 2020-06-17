PM felicitates D-8 member states on 23rd anniversary, reiterates commitment to its goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the warmest felicitations to the peoples of member states of D-8 organization on its 23rd anniversary and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to its vision and objectives.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's full support and cooperation in further advancing the shared goals in all areas of the common endeavours.

The prime minister, in a message on the organization's 23rd anniversary shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on her twitter account, highlighted the need for accelerating the pace of progress and forging a stronger partnership to realize its full potential.

Imran Khan, in the context of COVID-9 pandemic, emphasised the need to work together and confront the challenges in a holistic manner to save lives and regenerate economies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented global health and economic crises. I believe that with extended cooperation, and by upholding the core values of the organization, we can effectively deal with the effects of the pandemic," the prime minister maintained.

"The D 8, representing over one billion population with combined GDP (gross domestic product) of US$ 4 trillion, has tremendous potential.

While progress has been achieved in several areas, it is important to further accelerate the process and forge a strong partnership in vital areas, especially the intra-D-8 trade," the prime minister said.

He added that with enhanced solidarity and practical cooperation, they would emerge more stronger and resilient.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been an active member of the D-8 from the outset. As chair of the D-8, Pakistan played an important role towards realization of its vision. The Islamabad summit 2012 had adopted two landmark documents ie, its charter and the global vision. Pakistan also supported the D-8's initiatives and was ready to share its expertise in combating the pandemic, he added.

Meeting in Istanbul, 23 years ago, eight major developing countries laid the foundation of the organization which had achieved certain milestones in major priority areas. "It is gratifying that the organization has since made significant contribution to promoting solidarity and strengthening cooperation among the brotherly nations, " the prime minister said.