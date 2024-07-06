PM Felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian On His Victory In Iran's Presidential Election
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential elections.
"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability," the prime minister wrote on his official 'X' account.
He said as neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran enjoyed a close and historic relationship. "We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
