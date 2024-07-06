Open Menu

PM Felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian On His Victory In Iran's Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential elections.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability," the prime minister wrote on his official 'X' account.

He said as neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran enjoyed a close and historic relationship. "We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Iran

Recent Stories

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

1 hour ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

18 hours ago
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

21 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

21 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

23 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan