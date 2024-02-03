PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday congratulated his Special Representative for Inter-Faith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi for receiving the award from the Church of Pakistan in recognition of his efforts for promoting peace and inter-faith harmony.

In a statement, he said the services of Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi for creating solidarity, peace and unity among people belonging to different faiths in Pakistan were appreciable.

The promotion of inter-faith harmony among people in Pakistan and around the world was of great importance, he added.

He expressed the hope that Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi would continue to play his role for establishing peace in the country.