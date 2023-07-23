Open Menu

PM Felicitates Hamza Khan On Winning Junior Squash Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Hamza Khan on clinching the title of World Junior Squash Champion, 2023.

The prime minister thanked the new champion for winning the title for Pakistan after a gap of 37 years and observed that his win had reminded the triumph of Jansher Khan in the 1986 World Squash championship, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also extended his congratulations to Hamza's parents, coach, teammates and the nation on the historic achievement and said the entire nation felicitated Hamza Khan for raising the national flag high in the game of squash.

He expressed the hope that in future, Hamza Khan would once again make Pakistan an invincible side in the game of squash.

During the last fifteen months, the national players had brought laurels to home in mountaineering, boxing, squash and other games, he added.

On Sunday, Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 after beating Egypt's Mohamed Zakaria and became Pakistan's first champion since 1986.

Hamza beat Zakaria 3-1 during the final match of the tournament played in Melbourne, Australia.

