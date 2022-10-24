PM felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated the Hindu community in the country on their festive occasion of Diwali.

"Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister wished for Diwali to become a source of peace and happiness for all.

"May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world," he said.

Hindus across the globe and in Pakistan are celebrating the occasion of Diwali that celebrates the triumph of light over dark and good over evil.

The Constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to minorities to freely practice their religion and celebrate their occasions.