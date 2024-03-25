PM Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival - the Festival of Colors.
In a message, he said, “As Pakistanis we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society.
“Let us commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. May the arrival of spring bring new beginnings, hope, and happiness to us all. Happy Holi to all who celebrate!” he added.
