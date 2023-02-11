UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Iran On National Day

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended felicitations on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and its people to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian people on the observance of their National Day and the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In his felicitation message, the prime minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed strong brotherly relations which had been based upon the shared religious, historic and cultural ties.

He expressed his satisfaction that these durable ties were further growing and strengthening with the passage of time, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also expressed his good wishes for the continuous progress, prosperity and welfare of the brotherly nation of Iran.

