PM felicitates Islamabad United over PSL 9 win; says cricket unites whole nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the Islamabad United team for winning the 9th Pakistan Super League, saying that the cricket was a uniting factor for the whole nation.

In the last ball thriller, Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets in the PSL final at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Monday, becoming the first team to have won the title for the third time as the team already championed the PLS in 2016 and 2018 as well.

"Both teams played a fabulous game. This is the victory of whole nation, not any single team. The cricket game unites the whole nation," the prime minister said in a statement.

He also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board, security forces, administration, all the organisers and the spectators for ensuring the success of the PSL 9.

The whole PLS Series presented the great contests as well as the sportsman spirit, he said and particularly thanked the international players who had participated in the tournament.

"The PSL did not only provide recreation to the cricket lovers but also played a key role in exploring the sports talent at the grassroots level. It also helped revive the international cricket in Pakistan," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

He also reiterated that the incumbent government was determined to take all-out measures for promotion of cricket and other sports in the country.