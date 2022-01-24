PM felicitates Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevation to SC

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik, on becoming the first-ever women judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday felicitated Justice Ayesha Malik, on becoming the first-ever women judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister also extended his best wishes to her.

"I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best," he said in a tweet.

On Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered oath to Justice Ayesha Malik after which she formally became the country's first-ever female judge to reach the apex court.

Earlier, her appointment was approved by the Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of Superior Judiciary and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Prior to her elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik served as a judge of the Lahore High Court.