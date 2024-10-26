PM felicitates Justice Yahya Afridi on taking oath of CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated Justice Yahya Afridi on taking oath of the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and expressed his good wishes for him.

The prime minister, earlier attended the oath taking ceremony of CJP at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi’s experience, acumen and legal expertise would provide guidance to judiciary towards dispensation of justice and strengthening the rule of law, PM Office Media Wing with media, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further expressed his confidence that under the CJP’s leadership, the judiciary would continue providing justice to the public with honesty.