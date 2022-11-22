UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev On His Re-election As Kazakh President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:09 PM

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

The Prime Minister reiterated that the President's victory is a manifestation of the confidence that the people of Kazakhstan had exhibited in him on account of his visionary and astute leadership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his warm congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his re-election as President with overwhelming majority in the elections held on Sunday.

During their conversation on telephone, the Prime Minister reiterated that the President's victory is a manifestation of the confidence that the people of Kazakhstan had exhibited in him on account of his visionary and astute leadership.

He hoped that Kazakhstan will scale new heights of prosperity and development.

The Prime Minister further expressed his satisfaction on the mutual cooperation and cordial relations between both countries.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his desire to work together with the Kazakhstan's President on continued endeavours to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to forge a strong economic partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Kazakhstan Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

15 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.