PM Felicitates Kazakhstan's President On Re-election

Published November 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended felicitations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jamort Toqayev on his re-election in the presidential polls.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to H.E.

President Kassym-Jamort Toqayev on his victory in Kazakhstan's presidential elections," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Shehbaz Sharif said both Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoyed excellent brotherly relations and he looked forward to working with the Kazakh president to further deepen them.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in a snap election on Sunday, winning 81.3 percent of the vote.

