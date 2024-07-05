PM felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated Sir Keir Starmer on the landslide victory of his Labour Party in the general elections of the United Kingdom.

The prime minister, in a post on his X account, said he looked forward to working closely with the new UK government.

“Looking forward to working closely with the new UK government, under Sir Starmer’s wise and able leadership, to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-UK partnership," he said.