PM Felicitates Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui On Election As MQM-P Chairman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on his election as Chairman of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).
The prime minister, in a statement, said that while serving as the MQM-P convener, Khalid Maqbool had inculcated a new spirit in the party which supported the government in its tough decisions made in the national interests.
He expressed the hope that under Siddiqui's leadership, the MPM-P would truly represent the people and play a more active for the resolution of their issues.
Recent Stories
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed in road accident12 seconds ago
-
Shujaat Ali Khosa stresses importance of public-private partnership for economic growth15 seconds ago
-
Famous film actor Alauddin remembered on death anniversary30 seconds ago
-
Khana Badosh café hosts session on writer’s autobiographies33 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 173 emergencies last week10 minutes ago
-
PM orders developing mobile phone App for fair wheat procurement; censures delay10 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted10 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 287 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests 16 accused31 minutes ago
-
Bandit injured in shootout51 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt determined to making KP a role model: Minister51 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 13 injured in road accident51 minutes ago
-
1530 liter adulterated milk wasted1 hour ago