PM Felicitates Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui On Election As MQM-P Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on his election as Chairman of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The prime minister, in a statement, said that while serving as the MQM-P convener, Khalid Maqbool had inculcated a new spirit in the party which supported the government in its tough decisions made in the national interests.

He expressed the hope that under Siddiqui's leadership, the MPM-P would truly represent the people and play a more active for the resolution of their issues.

