PM felicitates KPK govt. for health insurance cover initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving health insurance to all its domiciled residents, terming it 'a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat-e- Madina.

He in a tweet posted, "Congratulations to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile. This is a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat e Madina".

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to extend Sehat Sahulat Programme to all population of the province as per desire of the prime minister and announced a phase-wise plan this regard.

Each family in the province would get free treatment up to Rs1 million per year at both the public and private hospitals.

According to details, in the first phase, the initiative covered Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat and Shangla districts by October while under second phase, the programme would be extended to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan districts by November 2020.

In the third phase, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts would be covered by November 2020.

Under the fourth phase, it would be further extended to whole population of Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank by January 1, 2021.