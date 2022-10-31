UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva On His Election As President Of Brazil

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 04:02 PM

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

Shehbaz Sharif says he looks forward to work with him to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil.

In a tweet on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to work with him to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Brazil share consensus on the dangers of climate change.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Brazil Share

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

1 hour ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.