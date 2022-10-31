PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil.

In a tweet on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to work with him to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Brazil share consensus on the dangers of climate change.