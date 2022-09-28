Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her success in the general elections of Italy

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, also expressed the desire to further strengthen Pak-Italian bilateral ties.

"Congratulations Giorgia Meloni on success in the Italian general elections.

I look forward to working closely with the new government for further strengthening Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations," the prime minister posted a tweet.

According to media reports, Meloni, 45, is set to become Italy's next prime minister after her political party, Brothers of Italy, emerged triumphant in a right-wing coalition that received majority of votes in the country's snap elections on Sunday.