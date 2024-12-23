PM Felicitates Men In Green On Historic ODI Series Win Against Proteas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Men in Green on historic clean sweep in the ODI series against South Africa.
Paying glowing tribute to the Men’s cricket team here on Monday, the premier
said that Pakistan Men’s cricket team was the first in the world to clean sweep
South Africa in a three-match or more ODI series at their home soil.
Shehbaz Sharif hailed the cricket team for excellent performance with the bat
and ball throughout the ODI series and expressed the hope that the team would
continue to win laurels for the country in future as well.
The Prime Minister also praised Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
Mohsin Naqvi and the team management for yielding exceptional results.
