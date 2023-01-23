PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says the ECP has taken decision as per the law and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd,2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the office of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab.

Welcoming the decision of the commission, the Prime Minister expressed hope that all requirements of free and fair elections will be fulfilled.

He also hoped that Mohsin Naqvi will fulfill his responsibility as per the requirements of the constitution.

On the other hands, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has been made in accordance with the law and constitution.

Taking to Twitter, she rejected the criticism of PTI on the matter saying there will be no longer selection but elections.

On Sunday night, the ECP named Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister. Following the ECP decision, Mr. Naqvi took oath as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Theleadership, however, rejected the ECP's decision regarding nomination of Mohsin Naqvi, the media tycoon, as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.