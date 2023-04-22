PM felicitates Moulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal, allied leaders on Eid occasion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here made phone calls to leaders of the allied parties in the government and felicitated them on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister called Chairman Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

During the call with Bilawal Bhutto, he expressed his best wishes for former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto.

The PM also greeted Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir and Shah Owais Noorani.

The prime minister also called Amir Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq and exchanged Eid greetings.

He also phoned the governors of the four provinces and felicitated them on the occasion of Eid.

He also felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.