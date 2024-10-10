PM felicitates mountaineer Shehroze on summiting all 14 highest peaks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on his historic accomplishment of summiting all 14 of the world's highest peaks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister expressed the nation's pride in Shehroze, lauding his resilience and determination.

"At just 22, Shehroze Kashif has made history as the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks! Congratulations Shehroze on your inspiring achievement, raising the Pakistani flag on the world’s highest peaks! A true symbol of perseverance!," he added.