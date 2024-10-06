PM felicitates mountaineer Sirbaz on summiting all 14 highest peaks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan on his historic accomplishment of summiting all 14 of the world's highest peaks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister expressed the nation's pride in Sirbaz, lauding his resilience and determination.

"The nation is immensely proud of Sirbaz Khan for his remarkable feat of becoming the first Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks. This singular achievement goes to show his resilience, courage and commitment in the face of the heaviest of the odds," the prime minister wrote.

He emphasized that this milestone would undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of climbers.

"I congratulate him on his heroic achievement, which, I am certain, will inspire a generation of climbers to establish their mettle in mountaineering," PM Shehbaz added.