PM Felicitates Muslim Ummah, Nation On Ramazan Ul Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 11:46 PM

PM felicitates Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramazan ul Mubarak

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the holy month taught them self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices.

May Allah Almighty enable them to earn blessings of the holy month, the prime minister prayed while congratulating all.

In a separate press release shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister urged the people to especially pray for the betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

May Allah Almighty rid Pakistan of the economic woes, poverty and inflation, he added.

The prime minister asked the people to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and elimination of terrorism.

He said that Ramazan ul Mubarak was a month of blessings and appealed for prayers for the collective betterment of humanity and protection from calamities.

