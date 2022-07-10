UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Nation, Muslim Ummah On Auspicious Occasion Of Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated and expressed his best wishes for Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said Allah Almighty made sacrifice an extraordinary ritual to show immense admiration for the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). "The real meaning of sacrifice is the obedience and submission to Allah. Allah sees the intention of His obedient men and on that basis gives the reward." He said our salvation lies in following the pious character of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his noble son Hazrat Ismail (AS) and noted that Muslims can fulfill their obligation during the special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha by helping out orphans, widows, needy and poor.

He called upon Pakistanis to pay special attention to giving assistance during Eid-ul-Azha to brothers and sisters facing difficulties and problems.

The prime minister said, "We should share the happiness of Eid with needy and deprived around us, who are affected by the wave of international inflation." "We should also not forget those affected by the recent floods and rains and fully help them in this hour of need. It is our duty to support them and share their grief. The young generation can learn a lot from the meaning of sacrifice during Eid." The PM called upon the youth to become a living example of tolerance, patience, selflessness and sacrifice in society.

He appealed to the public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the district administrations and departments concerned to carry out their responsibilities efficiently, timely dispose off animal waste and ensure cleanliness.

