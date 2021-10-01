UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Nation On FBR's Rs 1,395 Billion Revenue Collection In 1st Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:10 AM

PM felicitates nation on FBR's Rs 1,395 billion revenue collection in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the nation on the upward economic trajectory as the Federal board of Revenue collected Rs1,395 billion revenue in first quarter against the target of Rs1,211 billion.

"I congratulate the nation on FBR's achievement of collecting Rs1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs1,211 billion," the prime minister tweeted.

Imran Khan mentioned that the situation was reflective of growth in revenues by 38 percent.

"This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year," he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Same FBR Billion

Recent Stories

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

11 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

11 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.