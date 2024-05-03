Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang'e-6 mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang'e-6 mission.

"Today marks a momentous leap for Pakistan space science programme. We are proud of our scientists and Pakistan collaboration with China," he wrote on his X timeline.

"This achievement will inspire young minds in science and research, strengthen our Lunar Programme and expand our knowledge of the Moon," the prime minister added.