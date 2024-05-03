Open Menu

PM Felicitates Nation On Pakistan's First Lunar Satellite Mission Launch

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang'e-6 mission

"Today marks a momentous leap for Pakistan space science programme. We are proud of our scientists and Pakistan collaboration with China," he wrote on his X timeline.

"This achievement will inspire young minds in science and research, strengthen our Lunar Programme and expand our knowledge of the Moon," the prime minister added.

