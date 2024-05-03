PM Felicitates Nation On Pakistan's First Lunar Satellite Mission Launch
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang'e-6 mission
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang'e-6 mission.
"Today marks a momentous leap for Pakistan space science programme. We are proud of our scientists and Pakistan collaboration with China," he wrote on his X timeline.
"This achievement will inspire young minds in science and research, strengthen our Lunar Programme and expand our knowledge of the Moon," the prime minister added.
Recent Stories
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapu ..
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme
US campus protests wane after crackdowns
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits
Planning minister stresses need for establishing digital corridor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases3 minutes ago
-
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapur3 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to curtail school drop out ratio: Sardar Shah3 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches Rs.1bn Youth Entrepreneurship Programme5 minutes ago
-
Gwadar to play key role in economic progress of country, Balochistan: Qaiser1 minute ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews steps for wheat procurement1 minute ago
-
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap50 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General50 minutes ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex50 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa53 minutes ago