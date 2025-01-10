Open Menu

PM Felicitates Nation On Record Increase In Foreign Remittances

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PM felicitates nation on record increase in foreign remittances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the nation on record increase in foreign remittances in December 2024, saying that the claims of those who had been chanting to halt the country's economy had proven to be baseless.

The foreign remittances during December 2024 increased to US$3.1 billion against November 2024, posting month-on-month growth of 5.6%.

In a press statement, the prime minister said the remittances witnessed a record growth of 29.

3% in December 2024 against same month (December 2023) of last year.

"Record increase in the foreign remittances reflects the strong commitment of the overseas Pakistanis for playing their role in development of the country," the prime minister said.

After achieving economic stability, Pakistan is now on the path of economic growth, the prime minister said adding that the government was determined to ensure national development and public welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Same November December Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

27 minutes ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

42 minutes ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

44 minutes ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

57 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

57 minutes ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

1 hour ago
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

2 hours ago
 EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

2 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan