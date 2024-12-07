Open Menu

PM Felicitates Nation On Weekly Inflation Rate Drop To 3.75pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate drop to 3.75pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the further fall of the weekly inflation rate (Sensitive Price Index-SPI) to 3.57 percent and reiterated the government's commitment to measures aimed at the economic turnaround.

With the grace of Allah Almighty and the efforts of the economic team, the prime minister said, inflation had dropped to its lowest level in the last six years.

Since October 4, 2018, the price index has been recorded at its lowest level today, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Compared to the same corresponding period last year, inflation had decreased by a significant 39.11% this week, which was a result of the hard work of the economic team, adding that he remained committed to every promise he made to the people.

“I had vowed to work day and night to alleviate the hardships of the people. As the servant of Pakistan, I remain steadfast to all the promises I have made,” he further maintained.

The prime minister said that they were taking steps to provide employment, promote industrial growth, and increase foreign investment.

After achieving economic stability, the country was rapidly moving toward progress, he said, adding the surge in remittances, growing investment from friendly countries and the strengthening of diplomatic relations reflected Pakistan’s journey toward development.

The prime minister opined that their political sacrifices for the development and prosperity of the country had not gone in vain as all the stakeholders were playing their positive role in this journey of progress and prosperity.

