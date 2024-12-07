PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc  

, ,

Shehbaz Sharif says steps being taken for jobs, industrial development and promotion of foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated the entire nation on the weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.57 percent.

The PM said the inflation rate fell to its lowest level in the past six years due to the efforts of economic team. He pointed out that since 4th October 2018, the price index was recorded at the lowest level today.

Shehbaz Sharif said he stands committed to his promise of working tirelessly to address the problems of the masses.

The PM said the steps are being taken for employment generation, industrial development and promotion of foreign investment in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country is rapidly moving towards development after economic stability. He said that increase in remittances and investment from friendly countries as well as stable diplomatic relations are a reflection of Pakistan's development journey.

He said their political sacrifices for Pakistan's development and prosperity have not been in vain. He said all stakeholders are playing their role in the development journey.