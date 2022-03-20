UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Nation Over Reko Diq Mine Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated the nation and residents of Balochistan province over a successful agreement for the development of Reko Diq mine by setting an investment of US $10 billion and creation of 8,000 new jobs.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister expressed that Reko Diq mine would be potentially the largest gold and copper mine in the world and liberate the country from the crippling debt, ushering in a new era of development.

He informed that a successful agreement was made with the Barrick Gold for the development of Reko Diq.

"I congratulate the nation & ppl of Balochistan on successful agreement with Barrick Gold for development of RekoDiq mine after 10 years of legal battles & negotiations. Penalty of approx (approximately) $ 11 bn is off set, $10 bn will be invested in Balochistan creating 8000 new jobs," the prime minister said.

"RD will potentially be the largest gold & copper mine in the world. It will liberate us from crippling debt & usher in a new era of development & prosperity," he tweeted.

