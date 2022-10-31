UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates New Brazilian President On Election

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PM felicitates new Brazilian president on election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended felicitations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as the President of Brazil.

"I wish him great success and look forward to working with him to enhance bilateral relations between our two countries," the prime minister, posted on his Twitter handle.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that he and the new Brazilian president shared a "consensus on the dangers of climate change".

More Stories From Pakistan

