PM Felicitates New European Council President António Costa

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:45 PM

PM felicitates new European Council President António Costa

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday felicitated António Costa on being elected as the new President of the European Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday felicitated António Costa on being elected as the new President of the European Council.

"I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen Pakistan -EU relations," the prime minister wrote on his official 'X' account.

